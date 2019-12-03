Film Clips: Dec. 5, 2019

× Expand Credit; Participant Films Dark Waters (2019)

Mark Ruffalo portrays mild-mannered corporate attorney Robert Bilott, responsible for suing the DuPont chemical company after it poisoned residents of Parkersburg, W.Va. The difficulties confronted by Bilott are brought to life in Ruffalo's Oscar-worthy portrayal. Spanning two decades, director Todd Haynes' work forms a confident screenplay that quietly shatters the notion that we should place our trust in government oversight. When it looks, sounds or tastes wrong, it probably is.