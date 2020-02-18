Film Clips: Feb. 20, 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios The Call of the Wild (2020 film)

Brahms: The Boy II (Rated PG-13)

William Brent Bell returns to direct this stand-alone sequel to The Boy. Young Jude (Christopher Convery) hasn't spoken following a traumatic home invasion. When his therapist recommends the family relocate, Liza (Katie Holmes) and Sean (Owain Yeoman) mistakenly choose an isolated, creepy, country house as their new abode. The couple believes Jude has found a means to heal after he begins keeping company with Brahms, a life-sized doll he found buried outside their new home. Eventually, Liza's increasing concern prompts her to unearth the property's unsavory history. Though the original film was panned, this by-the-numbers sequel hopes for more of the same since its predecessor, made for less than $11 million, grossed $74 million.

The Call of the Wild (Rated PG)

The seventh film adaptation of the 1903 Jack London novel exposes the frequent ill-treatment of sled dogs. Buck, a St. Bernard-Scotch Shepherd mix is the protagonist, modeled after director Chris Sanders’ own adopted dog. He’s fully animated for this live-action production, complete with facial expressions that indicate Buck perfectly understands English. Sold to sled-dog trainers in the Yukon, he survives animal attacks and human abuse before being rescued by a kindly gold miner, John Thornton (Harrison Ford). Together, the pair seeks treasure, but Buck increasingly feels the “call of the wild.” Will the film depict the brutality that culminates in Buck’s emancipation? Good arguments can be made for going either way.

Emma (Rated PG)

Adapted numerous times for the large and small screens, this version of Jane Austen’s classic carefully respects the period in its costumes and sets. Anya Taylor-Joy portrays the 20-year-old socialite, a snob fancying herself to be a caring and proactive friend. Despite good intentions, Emma routinely harms and misjudges others. When we meet her, Emma considers herself smarter than her indulgent father (Bill Nighy) and certainly superior to her boring, uber-rich bachelor neighbor, Mr. Knightley (Johnny Flynn). As Emma's misdeeds become clear even to her, she begins to learn humility. Gently comedic and dramatic, Emma is a must-see for young women, and it is simply a pleasure for the rest of us.