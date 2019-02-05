Film Clips: Feb. 7, 2019

× Expand Taraji P. Henson in What Men Want

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part PG

Though it sometimes feels like an extended Lego commercial, this sequel sends up pop culture with wit and verve. In the Lego city Bricksburg, things are no longer "awesome" due to an extended siege from space invaders who wreck the city faster than it can be rebuilt. To defeat these interlopers, Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett) and their friends need courage, creativity and master building skills. Their mission will take them to faraway worlds where pop music is used for brainwashing. Yep. Screen writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller hit that nail on the head.

The Prodigy R

Sarah (Taylor Schilling) finds an advanced facility to mentor her genius young son Miles (Jackson Robert Scott). However, when he suddenly exhibits sinister behaviors, Sarah comes to believe that an evil, supernatural force has overtaken the child. Fearing for her family's safety, she looks to the past for answers, only to discover that the line between fantasy and reality is frequently blurred. Viewers also struggle to solve this riddle so no napping allowed.

What Men Want R

Taraji P. Henson portrays Ali Davis, a successful sports agent who can't make partner at her firm because it's a "good old boys’ club." On a lark, Ali's friends persuade her to consult with psychic Sister (Erykah Badu), who has Ali drink a magic potion. Suddenly, Ali can read men's minds—whether she wants to or not. Confused, insulted and angered by their thoughts, Ali realizes she can use this intel to sign basketball's next great superstar. Her eyes fixed on the prize, Ali pays a hefty personal price, but hey, no one ever said getting to the top was easy.