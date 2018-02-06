Film Clips: Feb. 8, 2018

The 15:17 To Paris (Rated PG-13)

The three young Americans who took down a heavily armed terrorist aboard a French train claim to be ordinary guys. Following their heroic deed, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos wrote a book, then approached Clint Eastwood to adapt it to the screen. Eastwood agreed, and, in a remarkable turn of events, he persuaded them to play themselves in his movie. The guys’ lifelong friendship has proven to be extraordinary in several unexpected ways. (Lisa Miller)

Fifty Shades Freed (Rated R)

Someone or something always threatens to ruin the fairytale romance between Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and billionaire headcase Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). In this final chapter, there are horrible accidents, attacks, kidnapping, ransom and a pregnancy. As the owner of Grey’s Publishing (purchased for her by Grey), Anastasia risks both her life and her new marriage to become the mistress of her own fate. Though contending with major problems of his own, Grey found a woman who is 50 Shades of High Maintenance. (L.M.)

Peter Rabbit (Rated PG)

Created by Beatrix Potter, unassuming Peter Rabbit, captivated generations. Here he is traded-in for a newer, noisier model. Here, Peter (Domhnall Gleeson) and siblings Flopsy (Margot Robbie), Mopsy (Elizabeth Debicki) and Cottontail (Daisy Ridley) are confronted by old farmer McGregor’s bunny-hating nephew. Protected by animal-lover Bea (Rose Bryne), the rabbits attempt to expose young anti-bunny McGregor, but he is sweet on Bea and pretends the bunnies are his friends. Meant to be hip, this aggressively comical Peter can be amusing, but he is no longer Potter’s creation. (L.M.)