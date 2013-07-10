Film Clips: July 10

Adam Sandler’s latest lamebrain comedy is a sequel that reteams him with his favorite director, Dennis Dugan. Chapter 2 is set three years after the original when Lenny (Sandler) decides to move with his wife (Salma Hayek) and their kids back to his presumably safe hometown. The bonus is that Lenny can now hang with his buds played by Kevin James, David Spade and Chris Rock. But the guys’ efforts to recapture their youthful exuberance at a favorite swimming hole are turned into a nightmare by unruly frat boys (Taylor Lautner appears as the leader, and Arnie’s 20-year-old son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, plays a follower). Lenny’s problems are multiplied by an assortment of eccentric townies, along with a rutting buck deer that invades his home. Juvenile antics replace a plot, but the film’s demographic probably has little use for coherent storylines anyway. (Lisa Miller)