Film Clips: July 27, 2020

Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison

Romany Malco directs this comedy, portraying Tijuana Jackson, a newly released felon hoping to become a motivational speaker. His probation officer Cheryl (Regina Hall) is the girl of Jackson's dreams, and while she sees potential, neither she, nor his family, believe he can stick to the straight and narrow. The jokes center around Jackson's efforts to find purpose, and drop his persona as a selfish showman. According the website, "Kids-In-Mind," this unrated film is swimming in 69 f-bombs, and 76 derogatory terms for blacks. Whether Malco's strategy is to garner laughs or to simulate reality, it appears he sincerely tries to depict the obstacles confronted by black ex-cons.

Yes, God, Yes (Streaming July 28, OnDemand and various platforms)

A Midwestern Roman Catholic, 16-year-old Alice (Natalia Dyer), is alarmed upon discovering she's developed sexual desires. Hoping to gain a better understanding and self-control, Alice attends a four-day retreat for Catholic teens. Her cell phone and watch are confiscated so she will function solely on “Jesus Time.” The hypocrisy Alice observes from religious officials, is confusing, until she meets a bar owner (Susan Blackwell) willing to share some hard-won truths. Rated 70/100 on Rotten Tomatoes, Dyer’s performance is roundly praised in this semi-autobiographical script by young writer-director, Karen Maine.

