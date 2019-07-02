Film Clips: July 4, 2019

× Expand Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Rated PG-13)

Returning as the young Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Tom Holland once again anchors a complex plot featuring multiple superheroes and villains. While searching for his proper role in the multiverse, Peter pursues romance with MJ (Zendaya), hoping to spend time as a normal 16-year-old teenager. The plan goes wrong, like any good plan does. Peter is touring Europe with friends when he's obliged to join Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in stopping planet-destroying “Elementals.” Alternate realities abound, but which are real? Set following Avengers: Endgame, the screenplay interlocks with that universe, managing a few surprises. Two important scenes play during and following the end credits... like we have nothing else to do.