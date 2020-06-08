Film Clips: June 8, 2020

× Expand Artemis Fowl (2020)

New this week on Disney and Apple are Tom Hanks’ World War II drama and a YA fantasy starring Colin Farrell.

Artemis Fowl (2020, Streaming on Disney+, June 12)

From 2001-2012, Irish author Eoin Colfer (pronounced Owen), delivered an award-winning, Y.A. series featuring criminal mastermind, 12-year-old Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw, grandson of Robert Shaw). Artemis, gifted with equal measures of great wealth and intelligence, plans to steal a fortune in gold, rescue his kidnapped father (Colin Farrell) and restore his mother's (Miranda Raison) mental health. To accomplish these tasks, Artemis must best fairy magic through knowledge and technology, while partnered with the family butler (Nonso Anozie) and working with dwarf Mulch Diggums (Josh Gad). Tinged with comedy, loaded with magic and touching upon dark themes, the Kenneth Branagh-directed enterprise is all in a day's work at Fowl Manor.

Greyhound (2020, Streaming on Apple TV+, June 12)

Since starring in 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, Tom Hanks has become an advocate for veterans’ causes, and fascinated with Word War II stories. Adapting C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd, Hanks wrote the screenplay for this fictionalized WWII drama. He portrays aging Navy Captain Ernest Krause, given his long overdue first command of a U.S. destroyer mere months after the U.S. has officially entered the war. The captain’s confidence is tested when the merchant convoy his ship is escorting comes under attack from a pack of Nazi U-boats. Krause privately fears he is unsuited to his command as he struggles to out-think, outplay and out-strategize the enemy.