Film Clips: Mar. 14, 2019

Captive State (Rated: PG-13)

Set in Chicago during the near future, this story looks into the aftermath of an alien invasion. It's been 10 years since extraterrestrials arrived, enforcing peace among Earth's humans. Governments attempt to comply, but a resistance movement is equally determined that no overlord shall determine our destiny. Collared, frightened and tortured, Gabriel (Ashton Sanders), along with members of his Resistance group, believe that making humanity passive is instrumental to annihilating us. Using thoughtful ideas as its platform, the story resonates. (Lisa Miller)

Five Feet Apart (Rated: PG-13)

Adapted from Rachael Lippincott’s novel, this story explores first love between teens afflicted with Cystic Fibrosis. At 17, Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) embraces her treatment and drug routines. Then she falls for fellow patient Will (Cole Sprouse), who is treated at her hospital. Since CF patients are cautioned to maintain 6-feet of separation in order to lower the risk of cross-infection, romance between Will and Stella is difficult. Will draws pictures for Stella, flashes an infectious smile and inspires her to shorten their separation to five feet. Impossible young love has been mercilessly mined, but the film sheds light on the difficulties of living with this incurable disease. (L.M.)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (Rated: PG)

This updated adaptation of Mildred Wirt Benson's girl sleuth, first published in 1930, takes on issues of bullying, sexism and ageism through the experiences of Nancy Drew. Solving mysteries using logical deduction, Nancy is called upon by a pair of elderly sisters to investigate their suddenly haunted mansion. Portraying Drew's supportive dad, Sam Trammell helps his daughter understand that illegal activities, no matter how well-intended, come with consequences. Though the film's simplistic plot targets pubescent girls, the story examines issues and develops characters, which is appreciated by all. (L.M.)

Ruben Brandt, Collector (Rated: R)

Ruben Brandt is a psychotherapist tormented by art. The figures on great paintings come to life and stalk him through his nightmares in this animated romp by Slovenian director Milorad Krstic. Composed of hand-drawn and computerized animation, Ruben Brandt, Collector features chases by car and foot through Paris and a gang of international art thieves—led by a femme fatale—in a story that tips its hat to the smarter end of 1960s cartoons. Rocky and Bullwinkle at the art museum? (David Luhrssen)

Wonder Park (Rated: PG)

For years, little June (voiced by Brianna Denski) collaborated with her mom (Jennifer Garner) to create an imaginary amusement park they named Wonderland. Putting the park out of her mind since her mother's untimely death, young June is magically transported to Wonderland and finds it in disrepair, a consequence of her ignoring it. The park, located in the woods, has become a favorite playground of destructive animals. To save it, June must team up with other woodland creatures (such as a blue bear). Splashy colors and softly rounded characters take aim at the 4-to-7-year-old audience. Paramount plans to base a Nickelodeon series on this idea. No director is credited because Dylan Brown was fired following multiple complaints of "inappropriate and unwanted conduct." (L.M.)