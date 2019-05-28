Film Clips: May 30, 2019

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Rated PG-13)

The newest Hollywood Godzilla features kaijus—giant beings—in a battle for supremacy. In all, 17 giant creatures emerge from deep inside the Earth, each planning the claim the planet for its own. Blue-fire-spitting Godzilla takes on Mothra, Rodan and three-headed Ghidorah, along with many new monsters. He’s determined to kill all his rivals—no matter how strong or nimble they may be. Fortunately for Godzilla, he is our anointed savior and therefore receives military back-up. Meanwhile, a couple of divorced scientists (Vera Farmiga; Kyle Chandler) argue over their young daughter’s future while they configure sonar devices to talk to the monsters. Next year, King Kong vs. Godzilla. I’ll be rooting for Kong.

Ma (Rated R)

Lonely Sue Ann (Octavia Spencer) resides in a small Ohio town where she befriends a group of teens by purchasing them liquor to drink in her basement. Unbeknownst to the teens, Sue Ann’s troubled past gives her an ulterior motive for inviting them into her life. The film’s intriguing premise will resonate, provided Sue Ann’s revenge motive is credible. Learning that others may not be who they seem represents a coming-of-age milestone—for those lucky enough to survive the lesson, that is.

Rocketman (Rated R)

The story of Elton John’s (Taron Egerton) rise from a shy, awkward child to pop-music superstar is lovingly depicted using his songs as a narrative backdrop. The film addresses the performer’s difficult childhood, substance addiction, search for sexual identity and love, all while becoming famous and developing his larger-than-life stage persona. Bouncing back and forth chronologically, fantasy and reality sometimes blur in an effort to reveal John’s psychology. We get glimpses of his major influences from his mother (Bryce Dallas Howard), grandmother (Gemma Jones), friend and lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) and manager John Reid (Richard Madden). The film also serves as a musical showcase sure to pump up John’s album sales.