Film Clips: Nov. 14, 2019

This week in theaters: ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘Ford v Ferrari’ and ‘The Good Liar.’

Charlie’s Angels (Rated PG-13)

Sadly for womankind, the cheesy 1970s TV series has already given us two equally cheesy films. This time, Elizabeth Banks writes, directs and plays a key supporting role. In the present day, the Angels have expanded into a worldwide franchise, each Angel team run by its own Bosley. The film’s Angels (Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska) come to the rescue after a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology—hopefully putting Sony's $48 million budget to good use. In an effort to protect its investment, Sony also signed the grammatically compromised, original lead song, "Don’t Call Me Angel," by Ariana Grande, featuring her, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey trashily parading their wares. Girls deserve better.

Ford v Ferrari (Rated PG-13)

It was 1965 when Ford Motor Company declared price was no object in its bid to best Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. An endurance race won by driving the most total miles in 24 hours, Ford’s entries were overseen by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Christian Bale). The script examines the strong personalities at play. Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and his right-hand man, Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal), insert themselves into the process, causing much consternation for Shelby and Miles, who were good friends, frequently in agreement and passionate experts, occasionally at odds. Excellent scripting, filming and acting yield an Oscar-ready, must-see movie event.

The Good Liar (Rated R)

The joy of watching Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen play a cat-and-mouse game is an enviable pleasure of this old-fashioned caper. Career con man Roy (McKellen) reels in recently widowed Betty (Mirren), who is worth millions. A proper English matron, fun-loving Betty nevertheless falls for the sparkle in Roy's eye, gamely overlooking his rakish behavior and scheming nature. Though criticized for telegraphing its twists, these well-matched octogenarians inject their bankable wit, timing and gravitas into every turn.