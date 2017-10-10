Film Clips: Oct. 12, 2017

The Foreigner R

Jackie Chan portrays Quan Ngoc Minh, an Asian restaurateur seeking justice in the wake of his daughter’s senseless death. The proprietor of a London eatery, Quan is also a retired assassin. Learning the “New IRA” killed his daughter, Quan seeks information from tight-lipped Liam Hennessy (Pierce Brosnan), a terrorist-turned-power-hungry politician. To enact his revenge, the film observes gentle, shuffling Quan transform into a dexterous super-soldier. It’s going to be a bad day for Hennessy who juggles the competing interests of his beliefs and politically correct posturing, all while attempting to keep Quan at bay. Bad plan!

Happy Death Day PG-13

This latest variation of Groundhog Day finds coed Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) repeatedly reliving the day she is murdered while attempting to discover her killer’s identity. At first, the lackluster script makes us hope she’ll rip off the killer’s mask already, but the sorority queen bee can’t gain the upper hand despite changing her routine and confiding in others. An adaptable killer discovering new ways to do his victim in provides the most fun... Consequently, I’m rooting for the murderer, which must be a bad sign.

Marshall PG-13

This film documents African American U.S. Supreme Court Justice to be, Thurgood Marshall, as a young attorney. Set in Bridgeport, Conn., where, in the 1940s, Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) partners with Jewish lawyer Sam Friedman (Josh Gad) to defend a black man accused of raping white socialite Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson). While the case is more than it appears, the story unfolds like a history lesson rather than as a study of those rising to meet extreme challenges. Despite missed opportunities, the period setting offers many rewards.