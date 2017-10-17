Film Clips: Oct. 19, 2017

× Expand Chip Bergman

After Chris Rock included a fictitious Madea Halloween movie in his 2014 film, Top Five, Tyler Perry proposed making it a reality for his longtime studio, Lionsgate. Subsequently, Madea’s ninth film brought in $73 million. A new tradition was born. For the sequel, Perry reprises his sassy granny character, Mabel “Madea” Simmons, as well Brian and Uncle Joe Simmons. When Madea and company are surrounded by familiar horror-character tropes, she declares, “Hell no!” before beating her attackers senseless. The mega-silly plot serves as a narrative for the unflappable granny to flash her bosom at shocked frat boys or to invoke the Lord’s protection while fleeing a zombie horde. God Bless Halloween. (Lisa Miller)

In the near future, Earth’s weather is stabilized by climate-controlling satellites. System architect Jake Lawson (Gerard Butler) is fired for saying what he thinks and replaced by his more politically correct brother, Max (Jim Sturgess). That is until the satellite system is hacked, and Jake returns to prevent “climategeddon” by using the International Space Station as a base for his daring space jockeying. Back on Earth, special effects depict the freezing, burning and melting caused by weather gone wild. Director-co-writer Dean Devlin is the heir apparent of mentor-director Roland Emmerich, whose climate disaster films 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow are similarly notable for cliché plotlines and hackneyed dialogue. (L.M.)

The mysterious “Deep Throat,” the insider who furnished The Washington Post with the key to unlock Watergate and other Nixon administration scandals, turned out to be the FBI’s deputy director, veteran operative Mark Felt (1913-2008). In this tightly wound dramatization of Felt’s memoir, Liam Neeson stars in the title role, his face drawn into an impassive sneer as he prepares to bring down Nixon’s house of cards. The movie hints at his dislike of Nixon’s arrogant advisors; his irritation is only amplified by being passed over by a political toady as the bureau’s director following J. Edgar Hoover’s death. He also saw the FBI as a law unto itself taking no orders from the transitory occupants of the White House. Mark Felt brings alive the paranoia—and duplicity—of the early ’70s. (David Luhrssen)

This true story follows an Arizona “fuels mitigation crew,” as its members train to become “hotshots”—the most elite category of wildfire fighters. A special brand of camaraderie grows from fighting fires together, and by June 28, 2013, the crew is promoted to the hotshot designation and is deployed to fight a fire threatening the small town of Yarnell, Ariz. Overseeing these 19 men is Eric “Supe” Marsh (Josh Brolin). Gritty and realistic, Only the Brave depicts the tragic events that follow without over sentimentalizing them. (L.M.)

A faith-based production adapted from The New York Times bestseller, this biography finds philandering art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear) volunteering with his wife, Debbie (Renée Zellweger), at the local shelter. Debbie claims she’s met homeless stranger Denver Moore (Djimon Hounsou) in spiritual dreams. Her revelation prompts the three to become fast friends. Having renewed his faith, Hall attempts to reconcile with his estranged dad (Jon Voight). Growing in the wake of our mistakes is always a challenge, and here the message is that, with God’s help, we can. (L.M.)

Adapted from Jo Nesbø’s Harry Hole novel series, a police investigation searches for Norway’s first serial killer, dubbed “The Snowman.” Michael Fassbender embodies alcoholic detective Harry Hole who’s disliked by his police colleagues. Smaller, pivotal characters are played by Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons, Val Kilmer, Toby Jones, Chloë Sevigny and James D’Arcy. With so much talent on display, it’s especially disappointing that this highly pruned adaptation becomes confusing and unable to sustain tension. (L.M.)

The recipes are often handed down over generations and can involve arcana such as soaking the cod overnight in a bath of evaporated milk. Nowadays, Milwaukee fish fries can also come baked—a concession to healthier eating—but the basics remain the same, including sides of French fries or potato pancakes, condiments of tartar sauce and ketchup and coleslaw… Occasionally, you can even get pierogis. Writer-director Ron Faiola, whose previous documentaries have celebrated supper clubs and Catholic church festivals, turns his cameras on another Wisconsin contribution to food culture. Fun yet informative, We’re Here for the Fish Fry! circles around church basements, bars, restaurants and community centers where deep fryers sizzle. A brandy old fashioned, by the way, goes good with fish. (D.L.)

7 p.m., Oct. 26, Oriental Theatre.