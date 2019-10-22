Film Clips: Oct. 24, 2019

Black and Blue R With its plot echoing Training Day, this film positions Alicia West (Naomie Harris) as a rookie New Orleans cop. When her body cam captures veteran cops participating in outright murder, she decides to turn them in. West takes shelter at a local grocery store owned by a sympathetic businessman (Tyrese Gibson). They must get her footage to the precinct chief while evading cops and drug dealers who want her dead. Action sequences begin promisingly but are meandering and overlong. Partially making up for inferior writing, both Harris and Gibson deliver top-notch work.

Countdown PG-13 On a lark, nurse Quinn (Elizabeth Lail), along with some of her friends, downloads an app that predicts precisely when the user is going to die. Quinn initially laughs off the forecast she has just three days to live until users with even shorter timelines mysteriously die just as predicted. Not only does this film rehash a familiar plot, but the force behind the killings is poorly conceived. The film's best hope is horror-loving teens who won't mind its un-scary demon.