Films Clips: Nov. 23, 2017

Coco PG

In Mexico, 12-year-old Miguel Rivera (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez), wants to be like his idol—guitarist, singer (and now deceased) Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Unfortunately, Miguel’s family banned music generations ago, forcing him to secretly practice. On Día de Muertos (the “Day of the Dead”), Miguel accidentally goes through a portal into the undead world. Returning to our world is more difficult, and Miguel has just 24 hours to do so before he will permanently be trapped in the world of the undead. Dead world resident and trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), helps Miguel, because Hector hopes to sneak back into the world of the living. Although certain scenes lack focus, the vibrant colors and themes of this film are simply irresistible. A companion short stars Olaf (Josh Gad) and other cast members from Frozen in a story likely to put most everyone in a Christmassy mood.