21st Century Sherlock

Dr. John Watson awakens in a cold sweat of post-traumatic nightmare, a whirly-blur of bad memories from his service in Afghanistan. Like his literary forebear, the 21st century Watson (Martin Freeman) of the new Masterpiece Mystery! series Sherlock fought in the mountainous country and returned home with nothing much to do. His life changes after encountering a most unusual figure, a consulting detective called Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Piloted by the team behind Dr. Who, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, the new Sherlock is a witty update of Arthur Conan Doyle and a far better tribute than last years more flash than substance film by Madonnas ex-husband. The three episodes, A Study in Pink, The Blind Banker and The Great Game, intelligently and knowingly shift Holmes and Watson from cobblestone Victorian London to the glass and steel city of nowadays. Sherlock also investigates the psychology of the brilliant Holmes and his sidekick. Watson is still looking for a war to fight. And Holmes? The weirder the crime, the more he gets off on it, says a detective disparagingly. Hes a psychopath.

Nowadays, even in England, eccentricity has to be medicalized and categorized according to the physicians registry. Holmes begs to differ with the amateur diagnosis, albeit he might not have any defined social purpose for his crime solving and he loves mocking the police. During Inspector Lestrades press conference in A Study in Pink, every mobile phone in the room rings at once and a single texted word instantly appears after each of Lestrades pronouncements: WRONG. Lestrade is a well-meaning man a foot or two out of his depth. Holmes is a trickster tweaking authority but ultimately upholding it against the dangerous currents of chaos.

The dour new Watson is far from the jovial, clubbable portrayal by Nigel Bruce in the 1930s-40s classics. The depiction of Holmes is closer to familiarity. He is wired (psychologically as well as technologically) and a bit of a dandy; in his long coat and muffler, he resembles Dr. Who as he dashes around London, his mind flashing with incredible speed and total recall. When Watson returns to their disheveled bachelors flat, he finds the detective on his back wearing three nicotine patches. Holmes explains: Its impossible to sustain a cigarette habit in London these days.

Just for the record: Watson sleeps in a bedroom up the stairs from Holmes digs on Baker Street. But that prevents no one from assuming they might be gay. Mrs. Hudson will only say that she takes in all types. Shes happy to bring up a pot of tea now and then, but reminds the boys with a contemporary spin: Im your landlady, not your housekeeper.

Sherlock airs on MPTV Channel 10, 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.