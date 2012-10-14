Argo Music

A four-time Oscar nominee, composer Alexandre Desplat has worked on such prestige pictures as The Queen, Fantastic Mr. Fox , The Tree of Life and the final Harry Potter films. The WaterTower Music label has released his current project, the music for Ben Affleck’s political thriller Argo , on a soundtrack CD. Desplat deploys melodies, instruments and rhythms from the movie’s Near East setting over ominous bass chords and tense orchestration. The music harmonizes seamlessly with the images and the (mostly true) story the movie tells.