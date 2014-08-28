×





Fiftyyears ago this month, The Beatles played the Milwaukee Auditorium on theirfirst U.S. tour. Milwaukee Public Television commemorates the event with adocumentary, “The Beatles Invade Milwaukee,” premiering this week on Channels10 and 36.

Theconcert’s Milwaukee promoter, Nick Topping, passed away in 2007 and isrepresented in the documentary by the memories of his daughters, Alexandra andAdele, fans with fourth row seats. The show’s other adult mentor, WOKY DJ BobBarry, is alive and participated in the documentary. He is candid: he didn’tlike The Beatles when he first heard “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and refused atfirst to MC their Milwaukee concert. Barry was convinced by the tide of phonecalls after he gave the record a spin.

Toppingowned an eclectic store on 2nd and Wells, selling ethnic food, musicfrom around the world and left wing newspapers and books. He entered concertpromotion through the side door of political activism by providing venues inthe 1950s for such controversial folk singers as Pete Seeger. With the rockconcert business still a few years from coalescing, Topping got the offer.Crowds of eager fans lined up for blocks outside his store to buy tickets.

“TheBeatles Invade Milwaukee” collects footage from Sept. 4, 1964, including theband’s arrival at the military wing of Mitchell Field to evade the fans, aswell as their press conference at the Coach House Inn and scenes from insidethe Auditorium. By all indications, the fans were louder than the band.

“TheBeatles Invade Milwaukee” airs 9 p.m., Sept. 1 and 7:30 p.m., Sept. 4 onChannel 10, and at 10 p.m., Sept. 6 on Channel 36.