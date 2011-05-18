Biutiful and Ugly

Biutiful is set in the Barcelona Woody Allen never saw—a city of decay and desperation whose low-wage jobs have made it a mecca for illegals from countries without jobs. Javier Bardem stars as Uxbal, a man stumbling from bad to worse, a broker in pirated goods, illegal workers and the supernatural. He can see and hear the dead and even before the doctor gives him some bad news, viewers have reason to suspect he might soon join them.

Bardem received an Oscar nomination for his lead role and the nod was well deserved. Biutiful was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Picture, significant recognition for a film that received only a short run in most cities. If you missed Biutiful, the DVD and Blu-ray will be out on May 31.

Biutiful is directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Babel, Amores Perros) and is his best effort to date. Mixing visions with gritty scenes from waking reality, Biutiful's measured art house pace draws viewers into the frames for a deeper sense of engagement. At first the scenes appear to be disconnected aspects of Uxbal's life, but the pattern and meaning become clear with time.

Bardem is quietly magnificent as the sullen criminal and loving father trying to maintain order amidst the chaos. Animosity and affection streak his difficult, loving encounters with his bi-polar ex-wife. Uxbal is essentially a kind man in a hard world, seeking redemption from the consequences of bad decisions in a society wired for exploitation.