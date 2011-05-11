Dehli Death Ride

Almost perversely entertaining, “IRT: Deadliest Roads” is X-treme reality television. The History Channel show follows the Sisyphean trek of North American truckers on some of the most dangerous roads on Earth—the route from Delhi up the passes into the Himalayan Mountains. Their mission: deliver bags of cement to a construction site near the Tibetan border. Just getting out of Delhi traffic is bad enough (and it foils one of the drivers), but the one-lane winding mountain roads, where tire rims touch eternity, are enough to make brave souls sink with fear. Season One is out on DVD and Blu-ray.