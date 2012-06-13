Eternity in Two Hours?

Talk about cutting to the chaseover and over. The History Channel special “History of the World in Two Hours” crams 13.7 billion years into a tight manageable time frame. Want to know everything that happened from the Big Bang through the present? Well, you won't find everything here, but the visually flashy program nails many crucial themes (while leaping over others) and makes a profound point throughout: everything is somehow connected with everything else. “History of the World in Two Hours” is out on Blu-ray.