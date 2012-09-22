Invasion of the Moon Nazis

×

Playingoff bizarre stories of Nazis and UFOs that have cropped up on the fringes fordecades, the comedy Iron Sky imagines that a band of Nazis escaped to the Moon in 1945.They built a city and their descendents are biding their time until the Reichcan be restored, but a U.S. Moon landing triggers a change in plans.

Directedby Finnish director Timo Vuorensola, Iron Sky is as pointedly zany as the bestdrive-in farces from the ‘70s, but on a higher budget and with a few nods toDr. Strangelove.





Relentlessly campy, Iron Sky imagines a retro future Germanlunar colony, complete with pressurized VW bugs and motorcycles with sidecarscapable of traversing the Moon’s surface. Their flying saucers are creaky yetserviceable, much like those that once hovered in B movies. Meanwhile, back onEarth, technology has advanced to digital and U.S. politics have declined as anobnoxious Sarah Palin-like President and her rude staff plot theirreelection strategy. Can the Moon Nazis help out?





IronSky’s humor hits uncomfortably close to bulls eye when it targets Nazi racialtheories and the shallowness of contemporary American politics, and becomesdownright dangerous when it demonstrates an affinity between Nazi propagandaand American political rhetoric. Iron Sky is out on DVD.