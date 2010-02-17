The famous photograph of Lyndon B. Johnson being sworn in as President aboard Air Force One with an ashen Jackie Kennedy at his side presented a reassuring image of continuity as it was sent across the wires. John F. Kennedy had just been assassinated in Dallas and LBJ was determined to assure America—and the world—that he was in charge.

The History Channel documentary “The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After” (out on DVD) is a fascinating look behind the famous picture. Purportedly based on recently opened historical papers, it gives a plausible account of hidden conflict in the corridors of power. The first scuffle—literally a scuffle—occurred at the hospital where JFK was pronounced dead. Local officials demanded that the body remain in Dallas for an autopsy as required under Texas law, but the Secret Service drew guns, pushed the Dallas cops aside and spirited the dead President to his plane. Inside Air Force One, LBJ carefully manipulated the situation to his best advantage while the Kennedy clique simmered. As Vice President, LBJ had been marginalized by the Kennedys, who viewed him as a potentially dangerous bumpkin. Suddenly, he was giving the orders.

The historians interviewed for “24 Hours After” generally give LBJ high marks for his performance, which mingled self-interest with the nation’s interest against a backdrop of utter confusion. No one knew at first whether the assassination was the opening bid in a Soviet attack, or whether other snipers were waiting to pick off the new President.