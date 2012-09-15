×

KallieKalima’s sizzling electric guitar draws from the fringe where rock meets freeimprovisation. His latest CD, Out to Lynch (released on the TUM label),includes 12 tracks inspired either by specific David Lynch films (“MulhollandDrive”) or characters from his movies (“Frank Booth”). The music is jittery,incessant and noisy, reminiscent of New York’s avant-garde scene of the ‘70s.The tonalities are sometimes interesting, especially when Veli Kujala deployshis quarter-tone accordion. Rhythms are welded from fractured shards ofpercussion contributed by all players; Mikko Innanen’s sax takes center stagewith strident solos. Kalima and his band, K-18, are part of a Finnish jazzscene similarly inclined toward difficult music overlapping at the edges withpopular culture. The connection between the tracks on Out to Lynch and the films thatinspired them are in the ears of the listener.