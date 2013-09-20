Power Up Your Brain

Living long is no blessing if you can't recall who you are. As life expectancy has increased, so has the number of Alzheimer's sufferers. But as physician and medical researcher Neal Barnard points out in his DVD, Protect Your Memory , and his book, Power Foods for the Brain , in some societies people have long lived into the 90s while maintaining mental and physical health. In fact, mental and physical health are inseparable.

Barnard will speak at MATC south campus, 6655 S. Howell Ave., at 7 p.m., Oct. 2. His talk will probably echo the presentation recorded before an audience on his DVD.

His points are easy enough to digest (and remember). The bridges connecting brain cells (synapses) can be damaged from too much iron (think rusty bridges) or bad fat (the same cause behind heart problems). Bridges can atrophy or crumble from not being maintained.

Diet is critical. Transfats (Twinkies) are deadly; too much saturated fat (bacon and eggs) is no good. Some iron is part of a balanced diet but too much of a good thing is harmful. A low cholesterol diet is best for the brain as well as the heart. “Beans and greens” is Barnard’s motto—plus fruit, sweet potatoes and small dark berries. Even Concord grape juice is helpful, not to mention a glass of red wine.

Rest is important but so is activity. Even a 10-minute walk can stimulate the body and mind. Mental exercise is key: read a newspaper, play a word game, learn a new language.

Alzheimer’s is a hereditary predisposition but our genes do not imprison us. Nurture can often trump nature.