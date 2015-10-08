Sundance Honors UWM Union Cinema

×

TheUWM Union Cinema has a long history of screening non-Hollywood,out-of-the-mainstream films. Back in the 1970s and early’80s, the Cinema wasbooked by a student organization, the YSV Film Society, and became a showcase forart house movies from Europe, Asia and Latin America. Since then, the UnionCinema has maintained an ambitious program under a sequence of managers,including Jonathan Jackson, who went on to become programming director of theMilwaukee International Film Festival and executive-artistic director of itssuccessor, the Milwaukee Film Festival.





Recently,the UWM Union Cinema was among the first venues to be recognized as a SundanceInstitute Art House Project theater—one of only 23 screens to be so honored.The Union Cinema is the only venue in Wisconsin selected by Sundance. Chicago’sfamed Music Box Theatre was also chosen.





Accordingto the Sundance Institute, the 23 theaters were honored for meeting “highstandards including quality programming, deep involvement with their localcommunities, strong financial standing and recognition from their peers.”

Formore information on the UWM Union Cinema, go to:

http://uwm.edu/studentinvolvement/arts-and-entertainment/union-cinema/