Superheroes on the Streets

<p> The idea behind the original masked avenger, Zorro, was simple: something is wrong with any society where justice must be meted out in disguise. And that is the motivation behind a little remarked American subculture of men (and a few women) who assume grandiose names, don superhero costumes and patrol the streets of their town in the name of truth and justice. </p> <p>Michael Barnett's documentary <em>Superheroes</em> (out on DVD) follows several of these groups. The Albert Einstein quote prefacing the film, the one about “those who do nothing,” is the set up. Barnett supports the assertion of his caped crusaders that they engaged in a struggle against apathy as much as a war on crime. Some of the characters Barnett tags along with come across as clearly nutsa bit too delighted in pummeling their personal BOB (Body Opponent Bag) and parading around in Halloween garb. One pudgy guy in a coal-bucket helmet and Tin Man body armor claims a special channel to God and his leotard-wearing followers ascribe psychic insight and superhuman strength to their master. The costumes are cheesy. </p> <p>On the other hand, several groups and individuals in New York City cut better figures stylistically and seem genuinely together. Barnett captures one unmasked dude (he wears an outfit suitable for motorcycle racing) and his crew shaming drug dealers out of a park. Another group (masked and unmasked) patrol Brooklyn on skateboards, espouse straightedge punk values (and style) and have a well-thought agenda to protect the vulnerable and demonstrate the NYPD's inefficiency (or lack of concern?). By now, they might have joined forces with Occupy Wall Street. And then there is the Jewish kid called Chai (“Life”) in white shirt and black tie, vest, Derby hat and Zorro mask. He seems unthreatening to gangbangers but performs mitzah after mitzvah for the homeless. </p> <p>Aside from some of the New Yorkers, many of the characters pictured in <em>Superheroes</em> don't look as if they would last long in a street fight, even if they might scare small children and make the tourists nervous. As DC mogul Stan Lee wisely points out, “I'd be a little worried about someone who puts on a costume and challenges criminals.” Despite their comic strip declarations, some of the wankier looking super-wannabes apparently content themselves with the more ordinary but decent work of distributing anti-crime flyers and handing out presents to poor kids at Christmas. Maybe Santa Claus was the first superhero? He even knew how to fly. </p> <p>The animated sequences by Syd Garon help to visually enliven <em>Superheroes</em>. </p>