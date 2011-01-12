Motown was a music factory in the ‘60s, manufacturing superbly engineered recordings and singing groups. One among them, the Temptations, was the subject of an Emmy winning miniseries. “The Temptations” is out on DVD.

The group had a remarkable run of hit singles from 1964 through 1973, including “The Way You do the Things You Do,” “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “(I Know) I’m Losing You” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” The miniseries, based on the account of group member Otis Williams, gives a mostly accurate sense for the time and place. Like many Motown acts, they were Detroit kids schooled in the intricately soulful harmony and snappy choreography of ‘50s doo-wop. After passing an audition by Motown mogul Barry Gordy, the Temptations became one of the most consistent products from his assembly linean industrial system modeled after Detroit’s other industry, auto making.

Directed by Alan Arkush (Rock’n’Roll High School), “The Temptations” follows the pattern of most music biographies, whether made for the cinema or television. Although problems are confronted, nothing cuts too deeply. Even a shotgun blast from racists on a rural Southern road seems polished to an almost nostalgic glow. Reality was more complicated, but “The Temptations” is a good 101 lesson in the ways of ‘60s soul.