Want to Live Forever?

<p> As he turned 50, Mark Wexler became concerned about mortality and the downhill road to the grave. His documentary, <em>How to Live Forever</em>, is a cleverly constructed record of his journey among seniors, researchers, morticians and cranks as he seeks to understand the meaning of longevity. With life expectancy creeping upward, the question is perhaps more pressing than ever. One can be 70 and gripped with Alzheimer's or 100 and still gardening. What's the secret? </p> <p>Answer: many factors can converge to increase the chance for meaningful old age, starting with our genes and what we chose to make of our genetic inheritance. Exercise and nutrition are vital. What about drinking and smoking? Some centenarians are still enjoying beer and cigarettes. The most fascinating community Wexler visits is not an old age home but an actual village on the Japanese island of Okinawa, a place where 85 is considered middle aged. The island's elders eat a seafood diet rich in nutrients and poor in calories. Walking or biking everywhere, they remain active in their society and seldom fall to heart attack, stroke or cancer. </p> <p>What about the “Radical Life Extension” movement, a trend some scientists and hucksters promising life spans counted in centuries via genetic engineering and stem cell therapy? Doubt you'll live to see it happen? The cryogenic folks will be happy to freeze your corpse for $150,000 with the promise to reanimate it once the medical breakthroughs have been achieved. Like most futurists, Radical Life Extension advocates have no grasp on the practical dimension of human existence. First of all, should we assume that only the rich will have easy access or should universal health care cover the tab for everyone? What about the environmental and social costs of a world with few deaths? How will everyone be fed and clothed? Where will space be found for everyone? On the airless moon? </p> <p>It should make us wonder: is one of our obligations as human beings is to exit this world, making way for the future instead of occupying space? How to Live Forever is out on DVD. </p>