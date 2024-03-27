Milwaukee Film Announces 2024 Milwaukee Film Festival Lineup

× Expand Milwaukee Film Festival 2024 banner

On Wednesday, March 27, Milwaukee Film revealed the program guide for the 2024 Milwaukee Film Festival online. The program guide includes a full schedule of film screenings and plenty of helpful information for festival attendees. Physical copies of the program book are scheduled to arrive in early April at various locales.

Milwaukee Film is thrilled to announce the return of the beloved Milwaukee Film Festival for its 16th year, running from April 11-25. The festival, which has become a cornerstone event for film enthusiasts across the region, will showcase an eclectic mix of films from local, national and international filmmakers. In addition to the highly anticipated screenings, the festival will offer panel discussions and filmmaker Q&As enhancing the communal experience of cinema.

This year’s festival also welcomes the historic Downer Theatre, expanding the festival’s footprint and offering attendees more opportunities to experience the magic of cinema. Along with the new venue the festival features 300 films from 61 different countries with 55% of feature films directed by women or non-binary identifying directors. The full programming lineup is now available online with printed program books available in early April.

Individual film tickets for Milwaukee Film Members are available for purchase online starting April 1. General audiences can purchase individual film tickets online starting April 3. The in-person box office opens at the Oriental Theatre on April 5.

Highlights from the MFF24 Program:

Showtimes, along with the full lineup of films, are available online now at mkefilm.org.

Opening Night Screening

Shari & Lamb Chop

Lisa D’Apolito | 2023 | USA

As a young performer in the 1950s with big aspirations, Shari Lewis sought a voice who could say things that she could not and found it in a sock puppet named Lamb Chop who would soon become an enduring pop cultural icon. The latest from MFF alum Lisa D'Apolito (Love, Gilda) examines Lewis' impact on children’s television through the lens of her decades-long relationship with Lamb Chop and, like Lewis herself, brims with warmth and spunky charm. Thursday, April 11 | 6 p.m. | Oriental Theatre (Abele Cinema)

Friday, April 12 | 12:30 p.m. | Downer Theatre (North Cinema)

Centerpiece Screening

The Queen of My Dreams

Fawzia Mirza | 2023 | Canada

Azra is worlds apart from her conservative Muslim mother. When her father suddenly dies on a trip home to Pakistan, Azra finds herself on a Bollywood-inspired journey through memories, both real and imagined, from her mother’s youth in Karachi to her own coming-of-age in rural Canada. From MFF alum Fawzia Mirza (Auntie, Noor and Layla), The Queen of My Dreams is a touching dramedy exploring intergenerational connections between mothers and daughters, East and West, home and away.

Friday, April 19 | 6 p.m. | Oriental Theatre (Abele Cinema) Sunday, April 21 | 12:15 p.m.| Downer Theatre (North Cinema)

Closing Night Screening

Robot Dreams

Pablo Berger | 2023 | Spain, France

Dog lives in Manhattan and he’s tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot and they become inseparable friends. One summer night, Dog, with great sadness, is forced to abandon Robot at the beach. Will they ever meet again? “Bolstered by the resilient spirit of New York City, this is one of the loveliest movies that you will see this year, animated or otherwise.” (TheWrap)

Thursday, April 25 | 7:30 p.m. | Oriental Theatre (Abele Cinema)