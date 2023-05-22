The Machine: A Live Experience with Bert Kreischer – A New Type of Theatre Experience

× Expand Image via YouTube The Machine

Marcus Theatres and Movie Taverns' new executive vice president of content strategy, Steve Bunnell, will be reviewing several movies for the Shepherd Express this summer. Steve, an entertainment industry veteran based in Los Angeles, leads the programming of new releases and experiential cinema for the 84 Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern locations.

"Cinemas are today's community entertainment center," said Bunnell. "People need and want to share moments and make memories at films and special events – such as concerts, theatre, comedy shows, or even UFC fights. I'm excited to expand our offerings with innovative experiences that bring people to theatres, like the debut of the live event "The Machine: A Live Experience with Bert Kreischer" on Thursday, May 25."

This one-night-only show features 30 min of a live-streamed standup comedy show by the star, and comedian of the film, Burt Kreischer. Kreischer rose to fame as a standup comedian known as The Machine, and in his signature set, he recounts his true experience with Russian mobsters while on a booze-soaked college trip. Now, 23 years later, that trip has come back to haunt him as he and his estranged father (Mark Hamill) are kidnapped back to Russia by the mob to atone for something they say he did. Together, Bert and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) during a war within a sociopathic crime family, all while attempting to find common ground in their often fraught relationship.

"The Machine: Live Experience with Bert Kreischer" is screening on May 25 at 8 p.m. at most of Marcus' Southeastern Wisconsin locations.