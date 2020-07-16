PJ Piper Pancake House Continues a Long Family History in the Restaurant Business

× Expand Image by Tyler Nelson

This episode of “Carrie-Out” takes us to Downtown Cedarburg at PJ Piper Pancake House (W61 N514 Washington Avenue), where Judi Fergadakis knew she couldn’t go wrong opening a diner in 2011. She comes from a long family line of restaurant owners, so she and her late husband jumped at the opportunity when they saw it. Now, Judi’s daughter Despina is actively involved, continuing the tradition.

Check out their website and Facebook page for updates on menu specials, hours and order your next carryout breakfast or brunch!