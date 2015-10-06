More than a Cheese & Sausage Café

× Expand Photo by Lauren Kirsch

West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe (6832 W. Becher St.) specializes in its namesakes. Right next door sits the Shoppe’s café serving a long list of breakfast items all day long and daily sandwich specials on weekdays. It’s a pleasant, spacious place for sipping a strong cup of coffee or a bloody mary, watching a game on one of three TVs (the sound is turned down), having a conversation or enjoying a meal.

The regular lunch menu features stick-to-the-ribs Wisconsin comfort food, including a Reuben, a meatloaf sandwich and Nueske’s liver sausage. The café is one of the few places in town serving that Canadian favorite, poutine, a hearty mix of French fries, cheese curds and gravy fit for any Packers party.