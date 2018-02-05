East Side Ramen Spot Yokohama has Closed

× Expand Photo credit: Jean-Gabriel Fernandez

Yokohama, an East Side ramen and karaoke restaurant, closed its doors for good this weekend after less than a year in business.

“Although short-term, we appreciate the businesses that welcomed us to the Eastside and are happy to have made new friends,” Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group, which owned and operated Yokohama, wrote in a press release. “We are thankful to all of our staff and the hard work they put in as we continue to grow in the SED organization. We appreciate the ramen and karaoke faithful. We hope to see you again at our other establishments.”

The restaurant opened in May 2017, taking the place of Yield, which operated at the 1932 E. Kenilworth Place location for 11 years.