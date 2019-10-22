Milwaukee Favorite Mekong Café Stays on Top

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Dave Zylstra

For more than 20 years, Mekong Café, has been delighting Milwaukeeans with outstanding Asian cuisine prepared in traditional ways and with a dedicated passion that has inspired an ever-expanding local following. The food served here celebrates the countries the beautiful Mekong river flows through: Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

Over the years, there have been many improvements and positive changes made at Mekong Café. Relatively recent remodeling has created a welcoming, dedicated area at the front for easy carryout orders. Warm tones on the walls, hardwood flooring and twining vines along the ductwork at the ceiling has made the dining area a delightful retreat from the bustling crossroads outside. Anyone concerned about the environment will be happy to note that Mekong Café has just converted to sugarcane, fiber-based, biodegradable bags and takeout containers.

Mekong Café 1947 N. Farwell Ave.

5930 W. North Ave.414-257-2228Handicap access: yes

$$



Another addition, the weekday lunchtime buffet ($12.95), has expanded to include weekends from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and is worth a visit onto itself. Wonderfully fresh and varied, the buffet is a great way to get to introduce yourself to Mekong Café’s menu—whether you’re a new customer or a long time Mekong fan wanting to expand your palate. It’s always a treat to discover a new favorite dish or possibly even an off-menu, extra special dish on the buffet.

Begin your meal with rich and creamy Thai iced tea (large $4), a perfect way to cool your mouth if spicy food gets too intense. A nice selection of imported Thai and Laos beer ($5), as well some sake or other wines ($6 per glass) are available if you like an alcoholic beverage with your meal.

It could be easy to over-order on appetizers as there are so many excellent options available, but you can’t go wrong with the Nam Kow ($7). This Mekong signature appetizer is loaded with flavor and just enough spice to make you glad you have that Thai iced tea. Basically, a lettuce wrap, but the delicious filling for this wrap consists of crispy bits of deep-fried rice ball, ham, coconut and peanuts, all seasoned with lime and zippy curry paste. Another solid choice is the Fresh Spring Roll ($6). Like most fresh rolls, Mekong’s version comes wrapped in a softened rice-based wrapper and is stuffed with fresh lettuce, carrots, cilantro, basil and cucumber. The standout difference here is the seriously big shrimp that completes the roll (a veggie-only version is available) and served with an authentic peanut sauce.

Everyone is wowed when food arrives, still sizzling to the table. At Mekong, one of the best and most fun dishes to receive is the Mekong Chicken ($14). Lightly breaded, deep-fried chicken tops a bed of beautifully sautéed cabbage and carrots, and it is served, sizzling, with a lovely volcano sauce. Or go for the Jungle Chicken ($13) marinated in Laotian herbs then deep-fried and served with an exquisite papaya salad. The Thai Pud Prik Khing ($13) is also quite good, perfectly sautéed green beans served with your choice of meat and packed with flavor from the chili paste base that is softened a bit with lemongrass and lime. Fans of Vietnamese Pho will love the meat and seafood ($12-$13) options, which are served with all the accoutrements.