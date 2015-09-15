North Side Grill and Takeout

At Chicken & Grill House (3526 W. Silver Spring Drive) chicken dinners, shrimp, fried perch, tilapia and catfish are the marquee draw. Delve deeper into the menu, and there’s an international flair and diversity unusual for a Northwest Side takeout specialist (with 12 seats if you have time to relax). Gyros and several Philly cheesesteak sandwiches may be no surprise, but less expected are kufta kabobs, cubed and marinated meat skewed and served over rice. Also topping a bed of basmati grains is a delicious iteration of jerk chicken. Practically blackened with its namesake Jamaican spice combination, half a bird comes garnished with green pepper and tomato slices, with a cup of sweetly spicy sauce and white bread triangles. Because of the emphasis on to-go trade, items served on premises still come in Styrofoam with plastic utensils. Giant pencil drawings of cartoon fowl and fish mascots on one wall add a fun touch with possible future branding aspirations in mind.