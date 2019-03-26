Where They Eat: Dan Turek of Bass Bay Brewhouse

Dan Turek can’t get enough of sandwiches and sausages. One of his favorite stops for a bite right now is the Foxfire Food Truck, which has been doing a winter popup at Hawthorne Coffee. “I think the hot fried chicken sandwich is probably the best in the city,” Turek says. “The chicken is always tender and seasoned perfectly. I have gotten one and put it in the fridge for the next day, and it was still delicious.”

Chef Turek also recommends Vanguard. “I love going there, because the food is always great, and the service is friendly and fun,” he says. “My favorite dish on the menu is the duck BLT sausage. I order it almost every time I go.”

Foxfire Food Truck (currently at) 4177 S. Howell Ave. foxfiremke.com Vanguard 2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-539-3593 vanguardbar.com