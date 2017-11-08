Eagle Park Brewing Company to Release Canned Beers

In just over one year Eagle Park Brewing Company has gone from brewing beer on a contract basis to opening in the Lincoln Warehouse space that was once held by Enlightened Brewing Company to being a week away from their first canned beer release.

“As one of Milwaukee's smallest breweries, this is a large step for us, which we have been tirelessly working towards since opening in January,” said Eagle Park CCO Jake Schinker in a press release. “We are excited to finally have our beer on store shelves next to the many other local breweries that have worked hard to bring the title of Brew City back to Milwaukee.”

The first beer to be released will be the Immortal Soul double IPA, which will hit shelves around the greater Milwaukee area on Nov. 16. A large portion of this batch has already been pre sold, so Eagle Park expects this limited run to sell out quickly.

Set List, a sessionable IPA, will be the second release, and is slated for Nov. 21. Inspired by the founders’ musical roots, Set List is “brewed to get you through your set in one piece.”

The third beer will be Loop Station, a golden ale brewed with hints of agave nectar, lime peel and sea salt, which Eagle Park expects to have on shelves in time for their tap room’s one-year anniversary on Jan. 28, 2018.

