2021 Farmers Market Guide

Farmers markets have been propping up the local economy and community despite the pandemic. Some area markets had to be canceled, others continue to operate with safety measures to protect sellers and customers from coronavirus.
Check ahead before going. Please send any updates and information on other farmers markets open this summer to editor@shepex.com. We will update our Farmers Market Guide as needed.
Brady Street Sunday Funday Art & Farmers Market
Every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month, June 23 through September
Time: noon-4 p.m.
Location: N. Arlington Place and Brady Street
Brookfield Farmers Market
Saturdays, May through October
Time: 7:30 a.m.-noon
Location: Brookfield Central H.S. North Parking Lot
Brown Deer Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 16 through October 27
Time: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Location: 9078 N. Green Bay Road
Burlington Farmers Market
Thursdays, May 13 through October
Time: 3-7 p.m.
Location: Corner of Washington and Pine Streets
Phone: 262-210-6360
Butler Farmers Market
Mondays, June through October 31
Time: noon-6 p.m.
Location: 12700 W. Hampton Ave.
Cathedral Square Market
Saturdays
Time: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Location: Cathedral Square Park
Phone: 414-271-1416
Delafield Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 30
Time: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Main Street & Dopkins Street One Block West of Hwy C in Downtown Delafield
Germantown Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 23
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: Germantown Village Hall, N112 W17001 Mequon Road
Phone: 262-250-4710
Enderis Park Farmers Market
TBA
Time: 9 a.m.- noon
Location: Enderis Park
Fondy Farmers Market
TBA
Location: 2200 W Fond du Lac Ave
Phone: 414-933-8121
Fox Point Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 19 through October 16
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: North Shore Congregational Church 7330 N Santa Monica Blvd.
Phone: 414-352-0555
Grafton Farmers Market
Thursdays, June 15 through September 30
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Veteran’s Park
Phone: 262-377-1650
Greendale Downtown Market
Saturdays, June through October
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: Village Center, 5602 Broad Street
Phone: 414-423-2790
Greenfield Farmers Market
Sundays, May through October
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Location: Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Avenue
Phone: 414-329-5275
Hartung Park Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 23 through September 29
Time: 3;30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Location: Hartung Park, Wauwatosa
Jackson Park Farmers Market
Thursdays, June 10 through September 30
Time: 3 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Location: Jackson Park
Phone: 414-687-0938
Menomonee Falls Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 2 through October 13
Time: 2-6 p.m.
Sundays, July 11 through September 12
Location: Menomonee Falls Village Tennis parking lot
Phone: 262-251-8797
Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market
Indoor market Sundays year round
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: 4838 Douglas Avenue, Racine
Phone: 262-639-2040
New Berlin Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 31
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: New Berlin City Center, 14044 W. National Ave.
Phone: 262-786-5280
Oak Creek Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 12 through October 23
Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Drexel Town Square, Oak Creek
Oconomowoc Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 30
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: 155 W. Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc
Riverwest Gardeners Market
Sundays, June 6 through October 31
Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location: 2700 N. Pierce Street
Shorewood Farmers Market
Sundays, June 13 through October 31
Time: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Estabrook Park
South Milwaukee Downtown Market
Thursdays, June 3 through October 14
Time: 3-7 p.m.
Location: 11th & Milwaukee Avenues, South Milwaukee
Phone: 414-499-1568
South Shore Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 19 through October 30
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: South Shore Park
Thiensville Village Farmers Market
Tuesdays, June 22 through October 12
Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location: Thiensville Village Park
Tosa Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 5 through October 16
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: 7720 W. Harwood Avenue
Waukesha Farmers Market
Saturdays, May through October
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: 125 W. St Paul Avenue, Waukesha
West Allis Farmers Market
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, May 1 through November 27
Time: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Noon-6 p.m. (11 a.m.-noon for seniors and vulnerable shoppers)
Saturdays, 1-6 p.m.
Location: 6501 W. National Ave
Westown Farmers Market
TBA
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Zeidler Union Square
Whitefish Bay Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 11 through October 16
Time 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: 325 E. Silver Spring Drive