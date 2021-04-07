2021 Farmers Market Guide

Farmers markets have been propping up the local economy and community despite the pandemic. Some area markets had to be canceled, others continue to operate with safety measures to protect sellers and customers from coronavirus.

Check ahead before going. Please send any updates and information on other farmers markets open this summer to editor@shepex.com. We will update our Farmers Market Guide as needed.

Brady Street Sunday Funday Art & Farmers Market

Every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month, June 23 through September

Time: noon-4 p.m.

Location: N. Arlington Place and Brady Street

Website

Brookfield Farmers Market

Saturdays, May through October

Time: 7:30 a.m.-noon

Location: Brookfield Central H.S. North Parking Lot

Website

Brown Deer Farmers Market

Wednesdays, June 16 through October 27

Time: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Location: 9078 N. Green Bay Road

Website

Burlington Farmers Market

Thursdays, May 13 through October

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Location: Corner of Washington and Pine Streets

Website

Phone: 262-210-6360

Butler Farmers Market

Mondays, June through October 31

Time: noon-6 p.m.

Location: 12700 W. Hampton Ave.

Website

Cathedral Square Market

Saturdays

Time: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: Cathedral Square Park

Website

Phone: 414-271-1416

Delafield Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 30

Time: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Main Street & Dopkins Street One Block West of Hwy C in Downtown Delafield

Website

Germantown Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 23

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Location: Germantown Village Hall, N112 W17001 Mequon Road

Website

Phone: 262-250-4710

Enderis Park Farmers Market

TBA

Time: 9 a.m.- noon

Location: Enderis Park

Website

Fondy Farmers Market

TBA

Location: 2200 W Fond du Lac Ave

Website

Phone: 414-933-8121

Fox Point Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 19 through October 16

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Location: North Shore Congregational Church 7330 N Santa Monica Blvd.

Website

Phone: 414-352-0555

Grafton Farmers Market

Thursdays, June 15 through September 30

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Veteran’s Park

Website

Phone: 262-377-1650

Greendale Downtown Market

Saturdays, June through October

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Location: Village Center, 5602 Broad Street

Website

Phone: 414-423-2790

Greenfield Farmers Market

Sundays, May through October

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Avenue

Website

Phone: 414-329-5275

Hartung Park Farmers Market

Wednesdays, June 23 through September 29

Time: 3;30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Location: Hartung Park, Wauwatosa

Website

Jackson Park Farmers Market

Thursdays, June 10 through September 30

Time: 3 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Location: Jackson Park

Website

Phone: 414-687-0938

Menomonee Falls Farmers Market

Wednesdays, June 2 through October 13

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Sundays, July 11 through September 12

Location: Menomonee Falls Village Tennis parking lot

Website

Phone: 262-251-8797

Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market

Indoor market Sundays year round

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: 4838 Douglas Avenue, Racine

Website

Phone: 262-639-2040

New Berlin Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 31

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Location: New Berlin City Center, 14044 W. National Ave.

Website

Phone: 262-786-5280

Oak Creek Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 12 through October 23

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Drexel Town Square, Oak Creek

Website

Oconomowoc Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 30

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Location: 155 W. Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc

Website

Riverwest Gardeners Market

Sundays, June 6 through October 31

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: 2700 N. Pierce Street

Website

Shorewood Farmers Market

Sundays, June 13 through October 31

Time: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Estabrook Park

Website

South Milwaukee Downtown Market

Thursdays, June 3 through October 14

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Location: 11th & Milwaukee Avenues, South Milwaukee

Website

Phone: 414-499-1568

South Shore Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 19 through October 30

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Location: South Shore Park

Website

Thiensville Village Farmers Market

Tuesdays, June 22 through October 12

Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Thiensville Village Park

Website

Tosa Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 5 through October 16

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Location: 7720 W. Harwood Avenue

Website

Waukesha Farmers Market

Saturdays, May through October

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Location: 125 W. St Paul Avenue, Waukesha

Website

West Allis Farmers Market

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, May 1 through November 27

Time: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Noon-6 p.m. (11 a.m.-noon for seniors and vulnerable shoppers)

Saturdays, 1-6 p.m.

Location: 6501 W. National Ave

Website

Westown Farmers Market

TBA

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Zeidler Union Square

Website

Whitefish Bay Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 11 through October 16

Time 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: 325 E. Silver Spring Drive

Website