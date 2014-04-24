The 6 Realizations You Have During A Lakefront Brewery Tour

by

1. Realizing this is the same price as one drink somewhere

via giphy.com

2. Realizing you actually don't know shit about beer making

via imgur.com

 3. Realizing how annoying it would be to have daily tours at your workplace

via imgur.com

 4. Realizing the tour guide's jokes did in fact get funnier

via vulture.com

 5. Realizing you're drunk

via giphy.com

 6. Realizing it's 1 p.m.

via giphy.com

 

To revisit your favorite Lakefront beers and local breweries, check out our Second Annual Stein & Dine Festival this Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.