The 6 Realizations You Have During A Lakefront Brewery Tour

1. Realizing this is the same price as one drink somewhere

2. Realizing you actually don't know shit about beer making

3. Realizing how annoying it would be to have daily tours at your workplace

4. Realizing the tour guide's jokes did in fact get funnier

5. Realizing you're drunk

6. Realizing it's 1 p.m.

To revisit your favorite Lakefront beers and local breweries, check out our Second Annual Stein & Dine Festival this Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.