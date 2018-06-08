A First Look at AXE MKE, the East Side's New Axe-Throwing Themed Bar

× 1 of 8 Expand One of AXE MKE's axe-throwing lanes × 2 of 8 Expand Signage inside of AXE MKE × 3 of 8 Expand AXE MKE mascot Axel × 4 of 8 Expand One of AXE MKE's axe masters demonstrating proper throwing form × 5 of 8 Expand An AXE MKE scorecard × 6 of 8 Expand A selection of AXE MKE craft cocktails × 7 of 8 Expand A selection of the snacks AXE MKE offers × 8 of 8 Expand Just in case Prev Next

AXE MKE, a new axe-throwing themed bar located at 1924 E. Kenilworth Pl. on the East Side, held its soft opening this week. Owners David and Marla Poytinger, who also own Nine Below Mini Golf and Splash Studio, completely remodeled the entire 4,000 square foot former home to Alpha Cleaners.

“We are really excited to be here on the East Side, taking a space that used to be really awful and making something new,” David said.

The owners made a reference to the rapid changes happening in the neighborhood during a short presentation. “This is going to do a lot for the East Side,” David said. “A year and a half ago the narrative was that the East Side is dying. Now all of the sudden in addition to all of the stuff that we have like the Oriental Theater and Landmark Lanes, you also have axe-throwing and mini golf. If you want to pet cats while you drink a cup of coffee you can do that.”

Lanes cost between $20-30 per player for a 90-minute session. Patrons are required to fill out a waiver and wear closed to shoes to participate. In addition to a full bar, AXE MKE also serves snacks such as soft pretzels, nachos and beef jerky.

AXE MKE’s grand opening is slated for Saturday, June 16 from noon-midnight. The event is sponsored by Lakefront Brewery, and everyone who has a reservation that day will receive free beer. There will also be food provided from Ian’s Pizza, Beans & Barley and Insomnia Cookies.

You can find out more here.