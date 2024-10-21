Armenian Wine Tasting in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by Nutthaseth Vanchaichana - Getty Images Wine Toast

More than 6,000 years ago, winemaking began in the lands inhabited by Armenians. In recent years, new varietals of Armenian wine have gained attention around the world. Leaders in the field, ArmAs Estate has earned several awards. Co-owner Virginia Aslanian, a fourth-generation winemaker, will be in Milwaukee for a wine tasting on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Although Armenia is located far from southern France and other familiar wine-producing regions, the country has excellent soil and over 300 days of sunshine per year, making it an exceptional terrain for vineyards. During the Soviet period, Armenian brandy was one of the USSR’s luxury exports, while the wine industry was ignored. Founded after Armenia regained independence, ArmAs Estate has produced a series of elegant and distinct wines from indigenous grapes.

ArmAs Estate won gold and silver medals at the Mundus Vini wine festival in Germany, silver and bronze at London’s Decanter World Wine Awards and silver and bronze at the Vyno Dienos International Wine Competition in Lithuania.

Virginia Aslanian will speak about her vineyard and conduct wine tasting from noon-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The event will be held in the Culture Hall of St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 7825 W. Layton Ave. Mezze (light Eastern Mediterranean appetizers) will be served. Admission is free.