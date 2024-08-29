August 2024 Restaurant News

× Expand Photo via Station 1846 - station1846.com Station 1846 Station 1846

Station 1846, a co-working and event space, opened at 215 W. Bruce St., in the Walker’s Point neighborhood. The space is also open to the public on non-event days. The venue, located in a former automotive garage, has a full-service bar, along with coffee and tea. Food options include handcrafted pizzas, curated charcuterie boards and pretzels. The space is also the home base of City Tours MKE.

Crossroads Collective Food Hall (2238 N. Farwell Ave.) welcomed new vendor Yummy Bones BBQ, which operated in Port Washington for a decade. The menu features smoked ribs, pork, brisket and chicken dinners, sandwiches, and sides such as potato salad, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw and cowboy caviar, a bean-based salad with a vinegarette dressing.

The Milwaukee Public Market will welcome a new vendor, Forage Kitchen, this fall. Forage Kitchen’s “farm-to-fork” focus features healthy options such as grain bowls, salads, soups and scratch-made wraps. They also offer fresh juices and organic beverages such as kombucha.

Flame 13 Restaurant & Bar opened Aug. 1 at 2230 N. King Dr. The restaurant features Louisiana-style cuisine such as catfish, crawfish and burgers, along with a full bar.

Taste Amir's Roti, a food truck specializing in Malaysian dishes, will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant featuring halal Malaysian cuisine. The restaurant is expected to open this fall at 5306 S. 27th St.

Twisted Plants, a vegan comfort food restaurant, celebrated the soft opening of their third location (6202 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis). The restaurant, which first launched as a food truck, gained a loyal following with a menu of 100 percent plant-based burgers, sandwiches, waffle fries and sides. They opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Cudahy in 2020, and later added a second location on the East Side. Their food truck can still be found at events throughout area.

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette opened their second location at 2100 N. Farwell Ave. The scratch-made bagel business is known for elevated bagel sandwiches, pizza bagels and sides like deviled eggs.

Menomonee Falls-based Batter & Mac bakery will open a second location in the former Lakeside Bakery space, 1100 E. Oklahoma Ave., in the Bay View neighborhood. Batter & Mac specializes in breakfast pastries, macarons, cookies, tarts and specialty cakes. The bakery also engages the community by supporting organizations such as America’s Black Holocaust Museum and Courage MKE.

This and That

East Side staple Glorioso’s Italian Market has been sold. Owners Teddy and Rosemary Glorioso will pass the torch to Glorioso’s Fratelli, LLC, a multi-store Italian family grocer in Illinois, who will acquire the business in October. The store also features a popular deli with made-to-order items, and house-made gelato.

Glorioso’s opened Feb. 14, 1946, as Glorioso Brothers Foods by brothers Joe, Eddie and Teddy. Customers can expect little to no change, assured Teddy in a press release: “It is important to us to keep the feel and rich history of Glorioso’s and pass it to the next generation. The decision to transition the business to Glorioso’s Fratelli, LLC was based on their 47-year history running specialty stores and reputation as a well-run family business. This will ensure that our legacy continues to thrive, and customers will continue to enjoy the same high level of service, quality and variety of Italian products they have come to expect for many years to come. Nothing will be changing; everything will remain the same.”

Coach's Pub & Grill (5356 S. 13th St.) is under new ownership. Kristine and Lavontae Harper purchased the neighborhood sports pub and grill from long-time owner Corne Hanssen. Coach’s is known for its smash burgers, Friday fish fry, wings and sports-related activities like volleyball leagues and Packers parties.

Chef Connor McNeil has been named executive chef of Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club, 5601 Broad St., Greendale.McNeil is a restaurant industry veteran with more than a decade of success in kitchens in Milwaukee and Chicago.

Buffalo Wild Wings will celebrate the grand opening of its first Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurant in Wauwatosa located at 6650 W. State St. on Friday, Aug. 30.

Closures

Dobie’s Steak House (4136 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., St. Francis) served their last dinner in August. The supper club-style restaurant originally opened in 1954 as a custard stand and was transformed into a steakhouse during the early ‘60s by the Doberstein family. Over the years, the business became known for their signature jumbo fantail shrimp dinners, steak, fish fry, garlic butter rounds, relish trays, liver pâté and three bean salad.

Dale Doberstein, the son of one of Dobie’s founders, and his wife Julie, owned and operated Dobie’s until 2022, when they retired and sold the restaurant to chef Michael Fecker.