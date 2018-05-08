AXE MKE Announces Grand Opening Date

× Expand Photo Credit: AXE MKE

Riding the wave of axe throwing-themed bars popping up all over the country, AXE MKE (1924 E. Kenilworth Pl.), a take on the concept by Nine Below and Splash Studio owners David and Marla Poytinger, will throw a grand opening party and open house on Saturday, June 16 from noon-midnight.

Reservations for the axe throwing lanes are available now for the grand opening, and will include a free beer from party sponsor Lakefront Brewery. The first 100 people through the door will receive a free “East Side swag bag” that includes coupons and deals from Ian’s Pizza, The Waxwing, Urban Om, Shred415, Jet’s Pizza, Landmark Lanes and more.

While initially announcing plans for AXE MKE, Marla Poytinger described the concept as “a cross between bowling and darts. You can rent a lane or two, grab drinks from the bar and kick back for some friendly ‘lumberjack-style’ competition.”

The event will have free food from Beans & Barley and Ian’s Pizza while supplies last. Doors open at 11 a.m., and ages 16 and older are welcome to attend.