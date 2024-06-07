Camp Bar Shorewood's New Outdoor Patio Bar

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Camp Bar Shorewood Camp Bar Shorewood

No matter where you are in the greater Milwaukee area, you’re likely not too far from a Camp Bar. Shorewood’s rendition is my personal favorite, really honing in on the “up north” vibes and Wisconsin coziness. This summer, they expanded behind their 4044 N. Oakland Avenue location adding a massive outdoor patio and extended bar area in what was likely an empty garage.

The patio has plenty of outdoor seating and small fire pit areas, perfectly situated in a way that gets a lot of sunlight. It’s absolutely perfect for a warm summer day. I’d imagine it will be awesome on some of those wintery nights where sitting by the fire and having a drink outside is doable. You can order food and drinks from inside the original bar area, but I do believe servers walk around as well.

Camp Bar Shorewood is definitely the spot to hang out this summer if you’re not Up North enjoying the real thing for yourself.