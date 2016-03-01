Charming Small-Town Store Offers Elegant Chocolates and More

Nestled on the main thoroughfare in the quaint town of Theresa, Wis.—an hour drive from Milwaukee, in Dodge County—is Confections For Any Occasion (101 N. Milwaukee St.). Owner Joel Bernhard is a blind chocolatier who uses his keenly tuned senses of hearing, touch, smell and taste to craft small-batch, gourmet chocolates, fudge, caramels and all things to satisfy the sweet tooth. His store also has a full-service restaurant with sandwiches, ice cream and Wisconsin food and drink for purchase inside a historic building with a wooden floor and tin ceiling.

Bernhard has been legally blind since he was 4 years old. During his youth, he participated in a food and nutrition program through 4-H, where he built confidence and determination to be independent. In high school, he took a foods class that highlighted Wisconsin products such as cherries, cranberries, ginseng, honey and maple syrup. He later studied culinary arts at Moraine Park Technical College, where he discovered chocolate truffles.

“I thought, ‘What’s better than chocolate-covered chocolate?’” Bernhard chuckled. Fascinated by the process, he started making truffles and other chocolates in a rented commercial kitchen and sold them to friends. On Dec. 22, 2002, just in time for Christmas, he opened his store.

Using specialized kitchen equipment, such as a talking scale that announces weights, Bernhard creates milk and dark Swiss-style meltaways, toffee, caramels, turtles and truffles with rich ganache centers. He additionally makes truffles flavored with Sprecher beer and soda, which he said are also available at the brewery’s gift shop in Glendale.

Bernhard is dedicated to using Wisconsin-produced butter, cream and fruits. One of his popular items is the Berry Bog, his trademarked creation of dried cranberries, cherries, almonds and caramel, covered in milk or dark chocolate.

Novelty and holiday items include Valentine’s Day chocolate pops and heart-shaped boxes of candy—with the boxes also made of chocolate. Easter brings chocolate bunnies and assorted egg-shaped confections. Fall features pumpkin pie truffles made with real pumpkin, and at Christmastime one can find chocolate snowmen, Santas and trees. Bernhard also customizes orders for weddings, anniversaries and baby and bridal showers.

The candy selection doesn’t end with Bernhard’s artisan chocolates. The store carries nostalgic sweets that can bring out the kid in everyone, like candy button strips, NECCO wafers, Clark Bars and sour balls. Wisconsin wines, craft beers, jam, honey, barbecue sauces, maple syrup, mustard, cheese, sausage and Door County Coffee round out the shopping experience.

Confections For Any Occasion serves 16 flavors of Cedar Crest Ice Cream, along with root beer floats and sundaes. The kitchen offers burgers, wraps, panini sandwiches, appetizers, flatbreads, pizzas and a Friday fish fry.

Bernhard loves the art and science behind making chocolates, noting that it’s something different every day. He finds happiness in helping people enjoy life with a box of chocolates, and he recognizes many of his customers by voice.

Confections For Any Occasion offers tours by reservation and participates in events throughout Dodge and Fond du Lac counties. Chocolates can be purchased through the website, and Bernhard is working on expanding wholesale accounts. Hours are Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, call 920-488-9269 or visit confectionsbyjoel.com.