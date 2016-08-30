‘Come For a Bottle, Stay For a Glass’

An interesting hybrid of store and lounge, Three Cellars in Franklin (7133 S. 76th St.) has been a popular destination for local beer and wine aficionados for nearly 10 years. Three Cellars Franklin is well known for having a relaxed vibe, stellar selection and knowledgeable staff. One long-time employee of the shop loved it so much that he approached owners Shawn Vollmer and Jim Nelson about starting his own franchise of Three Cellars. His bid was successful and this April, Gino Gaglianello opened a second Three Cellars location in Menomonee Falls (N72 W13400 Lund Lane, Suite A), located approximately at Appleton Avenue and Good Hope Road.

“I’ve always had aspirations to be a business owner,” says Gaglianello. “I really wanted to do something in beer or wine, so this just felt right.” So far, Gaglianello’s enthusiasm has been well received in Menomonee Falls, which has embraced this new venture.

With few exceptions, the new location is a carbon copy of the original. A bigger bar, more separation between the retail space and lounge area, more seating and overall more space mark the major differences between the two.

Both locations specialize in all-American craft beer and smaller family-owned or artisan wineries. Three Cellars Menomonee Falls offers 24 taps and eight to 12 wines by the glass in their lounge area. As in Franklin, if you aren’t interested in the current selections, you may purchase a product in the retail section, and for a small corkage fee ($2-$4), enjoy it in the lounge.

One unique offering at the Menomonee Falls location is the “crowlers.” “Only a handful of places in the Milwaukee area are doing crowlers,” says Gaglianello. “It’s kind of new and just been catching on in the beer world.” A crowler is a 32-ounce can. Smaller than a growler, the beer stays fresher longer. Also, being aluminum they are recyclable and crowlers can go places that a glass growler just can’t—like beaches and picnics. Gaglianello fills his crowlers from the excellent selection of taps in the shop.

Starting in September, live music will be offered on Saturday nights. Common acts to find here are local jazz, acoustic and blues. “We feature music that is fitting for a lounge atmosphere,” says Gaglianello. “A little eclectic, with volume at a conversational level.”

Overall, Gaglianello has worked in tandem with the owners of the Franklin store to maintain a similar experience for visitors familiar with the original. “Shawn has been with me every step of the way,” says Gaglianello. “He’s been a mentor to me, and I know that he ultimately wants to make the Falls store as successful as the Franklin store.” Only time will tell, but for now, Three Cellars Menomonee Falls is a welcome addition to the Village.

For more information or to see a current beer/wine list, visit threecellarsfalls.com.