Community Herbalist Promotes Food as Medicine

Ayurveda, a holistic healing system developed in India more than 3,000 years ago, theorizes that food is medicine and medicine is food. Herbalist Kyle Denton and his wife, Serena Marinelli, of Tippecanoe Herbs (321 W. National Ave.) know that herbs and wild plants can be beneficial and also taste great.

Denton grew up in Superior, Wis., with an appreciation for nature. He later studied ayurvedic medicine at the now-closed Kanyakumari Ayurveda & Yoga Wellness Center. “In ayurveda, there are lots of herbs from India that aren’t around here, so I studied herbs from traditional western herbalism so I could combine both traditions into one landscape” he said. He began working with clients under Simpler Times Herbs.

Marinelli grew up using herbs in Bergamo, Italy. “In Italy, there’s a different mindset about herbalism. Every small town has an apothecary,” she said. She had studied panchakarma, an ayurvedic cleansing and rejuvenating process. She and Denton began making teas and apothecary items, and in 2015, they renamed Simpler Times Herbs to Tippecanoe Herbs; Tippecanoe is a nod to Denton’s birthplace of Tippecanoe County, Ind. They sold teas and tinctures at farmers markets before opening a store in Walker’s Point in 2017.

The store has an old-time apothecary feel, with wooden shelves lined with jars of herbs—some familiar and some unusual. “They’re all medicinal herbs,” Denton explained. “Some are exotic, and some are kitchen herbs like cinnamon or cayenne. Because the theory of Ayurveda is that food is your medicine, there’s a whole bunch of herbs you can cook with.” Tippecanoe Herbs blends 11 different herbal teas formulated for aiding digestion, preventing colds or improving focus, but Denton keeps them approachable by adding flavorful ginger, cinnamon or peppermint. “I always try to get herbs that have been harvested within this past year so they’re super-fresh and rich in color,” he said.

There’s Chipotle Chaga Cocoa Mix, an immune system booster, and Adaptogen Roots Brew, a coffee substitute three years in the making. “Herbs called adaptogens are really helpful for adrenal system and easing stress, so it’s a really good balance to the effects of coffee,” he said. He often mixes Adaptogen Roots Brew with coffee for a satisfying half-and half blend. Flame Cider, their best seller, blends herbs with apple cider vinegar and honey for digestive and immune health. Denton said it makes a good complement to salads or as a marinade to give food that extra medicinal shine.

Tippecanoe Herbs holds workshops at the store during winter, such as Making Your Own Bitters, on March 17. During mild seasons, Denton leads herb walks through wild areas of city parks to highlight wilderness within the city and teach participants how to identify herbs and wild plants. The herb walks begin in April to coincide with Earth Day.

“You become familiar with these plants, so you can say, ‘oh, there’s my friend, stinging nettle.’ We learn a lot in this beautiful backdrop of the city, and I talk about how to use plants as medicine. I tell stories and make it fun and funny,” he said. Once people learn to identify wild plants for culinary and medicinal purposes, they can go to their backyards or wild areas, with permission, to forage responsibly. “We also teach people to be ethical and learn to appreciate nature,” Marinelli added.

After a hard Wisconsin winter, Denton and Marinelli look forward to a bounty of spring greens such as dandelion; the roots can be used to brew a coffee substitute, the greens enhance a spring salad and the flowers can be used in cookies. “Violets are also one of the best things to add to a salad. They have a delicious, sweet flavor and a wonderful texture,” he said. “These are things people can find in their yards and easily use as food and medicine, without going on an expedition.”

For more information, visit tippecanoeherbs.com.