Crafty Cow Bringing Biscuits to Their New Pop-Up Brunch Menu

This Saturday, Crafty Cow is reinventing their original Brunch & Chill pop-up menu launched in March with the creation of Biscuit Boys.
The revised menu will feature an array of biscuit-based dishes and sandwiches as well as several "Not a Biscuit" offerings.
“Our goal was to create brunch options that were a little more inventive than your standard eggs and bacon and that would also hold up to travel better with everything being carry-out/delivery," says Devin Eichler, chef and owner of Crafty Cow.
Here's a look at the new menu dropping on Saturday:
Biscuit
- Hot Boy - Nashville Hot Chicken, Chicken Gravy, Pickles
- Basic Biscuit - Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, White BBQ
- Brunch Boy - Sausage Patty, Cheddar, Fried Egg, Sausage Gravy
- Brisket Biscuit - Hollandaise, Beer Brisket, American, Peppers, Fried Egg, Hot sauce
- Sweet Boy - Fried Chicken, Pulled Bacon, maple syrup
- Pigscuit - Fried chicken, Pulled Bacon, Sport Pepper and Bacon Jam, Fried Egg
- Ham N Cheezit - Fire Smoked Ham Piled High with Pimento Cheese (MKE ONLY)
- Gravy Boy - Biscuit and Sausage Gravy
Not A Biscuit
- Chicken and waffles – Belgian waffles, boneless chicken, maple syrup, honey butter
- Chicken and waffle Sammy – Belgian waffles, boneless chicken, fried eggs, sausage, gravy, side of maple syrup
- Brekky Sammy – Pulled pork belly, sausage patty, fried egg, fig jam, muenster, donut bun
- Avo toast (Oconomowoc only) – Wheat toast, tomato, avocado, bacon, fried eggs, crispy brussels, hot sauce hollandaise
- Denver Omelette Burger – Stuffed with pepper jack, topped with American cheese, poblano pepper medley, fire smoked ham, fried egg, hot sauce hollandaise, donut bun
- Breakfast Burrito - Tater Tots, Scrambled Eggs, Bourbon Bacon, Shredded Pepperjack, Pepper Medley, red salsa (MKE ONLY)
- Brunch Poutine - Tots, Curds, Sausage, Eggs, Biscuit, Gravy
Orders can be made on their website or by calling the Crafty Cow location nearest you (MKE: 414-808-0481, Oconomowoc: 262-354-8070). The Biscuit Boys menu is not available through GrubHub or Uber Eats.