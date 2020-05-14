Crafty Cow Bringing Biscuits to Their New Pop-Up Brunch Menu

Photo courtesy of Crafty Cow

Hot Boy

IMG_9011 2.jpg

Photo courtesy of Crafty Cow

Ham N Cheezit

IMG_9014.jpg

Photo courtesy of Crafty Cow

Brisket Biscuit

IMG_9019 2.jpg

Photo courtesy of Crafty Cow

Sweet Boy

IMG_9022.jpg

Photo courtesy of Crafty Cow

Pigscuit

IMG_9024.jpg

Photo courtesy of Crafty Cow

Basic Biscuit

This Saturday, Crafty Cow is reinventing their original Brunch & Chill pop-up menu launched in March with the creation of Biscuit Boys.

The revised menu will feature an array of biscuit-based dishes and sandwiches as well as several "Not a Biscuit" offerings.

“Our goal was to create brunch options that were a little more inventive than your standard eggs and bacon and that would also hold up to travel better with everything being carry-out/delivery," says Devin Eichler, chef and owner of Crafty Cow.

Here's a look at the new menu dropping on Saturday:

Biscuit

  • Hot Boy - Nashville Hot Chicken, Chicken Gravy, Pickles
  • Basic Biscuit - Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, White BBQ
  • Brunch Boy - Sausage Patty, Cheddar, Fried Egg, Sausage Gravy
  • Brisket Biscuit - Hollandaise, Beer Brisket, American, Peppers, Fried Egg, Hot sauce
  • Sweet Boy - Fried Chicken, Pulled Bacon, maple syrup
  • Pigscuit - Fried chicken, Pulled Bacon, Sport Pepper and Bacon Jam, Fried Egg
  • Ham N Cheezit - Fire Smoked Ham Piled High with Pimento Cheese (MKE ONLY)
  • Gravy Boy - Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

Not A Biscuit

  • Chicken and waffles – Belgian waffles, boneless chicken, maple syrup, honey butter
  • Chicken and waffle Sammy – Belgian waffles, boneless chicken, fried eggs, sausage, gravy, side of maple syrup
  • Brekky Sammy – Pulled pork belly, sausage patty, fried egg, fig jam, muenster, donut bun
  • Avo toast (Oconomowoc only) – Wheat toast, tomato, avocado, bacon, fried eggs, crispy brussels, hot sauce hollandaise
  • Denver Omelette Burger – Stuffed with pepper jack, topped with American cheese, poblano pepper medley, fire smoked ham, fried egg, hot sauce hollandaise, donut bun
  • Breakfast Burrito - Tater Tots, Scrambled Eggs, Bourbon Bacon, Shredded Pepperjack, Pepper Medley, red salsa (MKE ONLY)
  • Brunch Poutine - Tots, Curds, Sausage, Eggs, Biscuit, Gravy

Orders can be made on their website or by calling the Crafty Cow location nearest you (MKE: 414-808-0481, Oconomowoc: 262-354-8070). The Biscuit Boys menu is not available through GrubHub or Uber Eats.