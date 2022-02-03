Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese’s 20th Anniversary Recipe Contest

× Expand Photo: Crave Brothers cravecheese.com Sweet and Crunchy Mozzarella Crostini Sweet and Crunchy Mozzarella Crostini

They say everything’s better with cheese. Home cooks, food professionals and culinary students that love to use cheese in their creations are invited to enter the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese 20th Anniversary 2022 Recipe Contest. Entrants can submit their favorite original recipes featuring Crave Brothers cheeses for a chance to win more than $4,000 in cash prizes, to be awarded in home cook and food professional divisions.

Photo: Crave Brothers cravecheese.com New York Mascarpone Mixed Berry Cheesecake New York Mascarpone Mixed Berry Cheesecake

Recipes can be submitted in any of the three following categories: Appetizer/Side Dish (including salads), Main Entrée and/or Desserts, using any one or more Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheeses: Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, Farmers Rope string cheese, Oaxaca Mexican-style part-skim mozzarella or Cheddar Cheese Curds.

Entrants may enter a maximum of three entries total and may enter the same category more than once. All entries must be submitted by midnight on Monday, March 21, 2022. The top winners in the home cook and professional divisions will be contacted and publicly announced in June.

Photo: Crave Brothers cravecheese.com Ribeye Caprese Salad with Deep Fried Basil Ribeye Caprese Salad with Deep Fried Basil

To qualify, entrants must include a typed recipe that yields 6-8 servings, along with a photo of the finished recipe. Upon entering, all recipes and photos become property of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC and may be used in future promotions and social media. Recipes will be judged by a professional panel using the criteria of creativity, presentation, flavor and innovative use of Crave Brothers cheese.

The Crave family is celebrating 20 years in the cheese-making business and farms 2,500 acres of productive land in Waterloo, Wis. The family has received accolades for sustainable farming practices including growing their own feed for their Holstein cows, an anaerobic digestion system and water recovery and recycling measures. Crave Brothers products can be purchased at Outpost Natural Foods, Whole Foods and online at cravecheese.com.

For more information and official contest rules, visit cravecheese.com. Email entries and questions to Roseanne Crave at roseanne@cravecheese.com.